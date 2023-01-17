Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of a toddler

Jhonny Suarez Rivera, who pleaded guilty in the death of a child, has been sentenced to 50...
Jhonny Suarez Rivera, who pleaded guilty in the death of a child, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The northern Iowa man who pleaded guilty in the death of a child has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

KCCI reports Jhonny Suarez Rivera was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 23-month child, but he pleaded guilty to child endangerment in September.

Hampton police said the boy was taken to the hospital in August 2020 where he was later pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigators said Suarez Rivera was the child’s sole caretaker at the time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Aaron Warren
Accumulated Snow Potential
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in...
Monticello intruder had history at home, faced allegation of domestic abuse

Latest News

Body camera video shows officers arriving at Alexander Jackson’s home the day he’s accused of...
LIVE: Trial resumes for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family
KCRG
Rain, snow still on track for Wednesday, Thursday
Testimony is set to move forward for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his...
Trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family to resume Tuesday
A southwest Iowa sheriff is back on the job despite being under federal investigation.
What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years