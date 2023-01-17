Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City security guard is facing charges after police said he knocked someone unconscious while on the job last month.

Cole Donaghey, 21, of Iowa City, has been arrested and is charged with willful injury.

In a criminal complaint, police said he was working as a security guard at Sports Column Bar, at 12 S Dubuque Street, on December 11, 2022, when he took the victim out the back door into the alley, held the victim down on the concrete and struck the victim in the face more than five times.

Police said the victim was knocked unconscious and suffered injuries to his mouth and face, including severe swelling to his eye.

The criminal complaint also said Donaghey and the staff at the bar did not report the incident to police until after carrying the victim out the front door, where police were present.

