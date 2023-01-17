Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child.

According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.

Sentencing will take place on February 6th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.