Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child

A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child.(Envato)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child.

According to court documents, Kim Clent Sayson Andot had multiple instances of sexual contact with a child between March and July of 2020. Investigators say the victim was under the age of 10 at the time.

Sentencing will take place on February 6th, 2023.

