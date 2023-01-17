Show You Care
Cloudy today, next system arrives with rain and snow Wednesday afternoon and evening

Today is a cloudy and quiet day with our next system arriving Wednesday afternoon and evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a cooler and quieter day all across eastern Iowa. Plan on a cloudy sky throughout, with highs generally in the 30s. As we look ahead to the next system, it continues to look like this will affect us late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Given recent mild temps and the track still waffling around, confidence is inherently lower on snowfall amounts at this distance. Trends, at the very least, continue to favor the northern half of our area for the heaviest snow and that is where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for this time period. Farther south, mixed precipitation will very likely result in lower snowfall amounts, but, impacts on area roads will still be felt. The bottom line is to stay informed and plugged in for the latest forecast information as we get closer.

Accumulated Snow Potential
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday

