Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa

Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested.

Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.

Rock Island police have said Thomas is facing two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery.

At 12:07 a.m. Dec. 6, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments in the 3700 block of 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl with a life-threatening stab wound, police have said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas on Dec. 7.

