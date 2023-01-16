Wet Monday ahead, a more wintry system possible Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wet Monday with a good chance of showers around the area, especially this morning. As temperatures climb, there may be enough instability around for a few thunderstorms to pop up as well. Look for highs into the 40s north and 50s south. At Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, this may be a record warm day since records for this date sit in the mid-50s. Whatever moisture is left tonight will probably rain or snow itself out with minimal impacts overnight. Tomorrow, plan on a cloudy and cooler day in the 30s. The next system is more of a wintry one and still looks to arrive later Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This system has the potential for accumulating snow and it’ll be worth watching going forward. Have a good week!

