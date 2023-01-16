Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wet Monday ahead, a more wintry system possible Wednesday night

Plan on a wet Monday, especially this morning. We can't rule out a few thunderstorms this afternoon, either.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wet Monday with a good chance of showers around the area, especially this morning. As temperatures climb, there may be enough instability around for a few thunderstorms to pop up as well. Look for highs into the 40s north and 50s south. At Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, this may be a record warm day since records for this date sit in the mid-50s. Whatever moisture is left tonight will probably rain or snow itself out with minimal impacts overnight. Tomorrow, plan on a cloudy and cooler day in the 30s. The next system is more of a wintry one and still looks to arrive later Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This system has the potential for accumulating snow and it’ll be worth watching going forward. Have a good week!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
Chickens.
High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 16th, 2023
Rain is likely on Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, January 15
Widespread rain is likely early on Monday.
Rain and a few storms become likely Sunday night into Monday
Widespread rain is likely early on Monday.
First Alert Forecast