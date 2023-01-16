Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a fairly quiet January so far with shovels and snowblowers gathering dust. For some, that may change pretty soon!

Accumulated Snow Potential (KCRG)

We are monitoring a system that’ll be affecting eastern Iowa with both rain and snow later this week. Here are some key points going forward:

TIMING: This system looks to mainly affect us Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This mixture of rain and snow will likely impact both the Wednesday evening commute and Thursday morning commute.

SNOW AMOUNTS: Given the uncertainty in the low-pressure track at this distance, it remains difficult to put any snowfall range on the system as of yet. However, trends generally favor heavier snow occurring farther north versus farther south at this time.

WINTRY MIX: This system may bring us a batch of mixed precipitation as well, especially in central and southern areas. As we know, any mixed precipitation has impacts on snowfall totals, too.

WIND: The wind on this system doesn’t look overly bad with gusts around 20-25 mph in many areas.

TEMPERATURE: The temperature should generally remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s during times of snow, giving this snowfall event a wetter consistency overall.

Given we are still 48 hours from this event occurring, deviations in the track are expected to occur and therefore it’s important to stay tuned to later forecasts. With this particular system, the track of the low-pressure system is not just important for who gets the heavier snow but also plays a big role in where the rain/snow line could set up with the system. Stay tuned for later updates!

