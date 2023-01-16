Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon.

Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service said initial reports indicated the tornado had winds of 90 m.p.h. and was rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado was on the ground for about eight minutes and traveled nearly five miles.

A second tornado was reported at about 2:50 p.m. near Ely in Linn County. Officials said that tornado caused no observable damage and was rated an EF-U, meaning there wasn’t enough damage to evaluate. No other damage has been reported.

Meteorologists said an unusual dynamic set up over the Midwest Monday producing conditions that were favorable for severe weather development.

“Enough instability developed to allow thunderstorms near Williamsburg to spawn a tornado,” said First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters. “January tornadoes in Iowa are rare.”

The last time a tornado touched down in Iowa during the month of January was on January 24, 1967.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Aaron Warren
Chickens.
High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

Latest News

MLK day
Iowa City and other nonprofits host march and celebration for MLK Day
Shueyville (Photo by: Lisa Metzler)
PHOTO GALLERY: Rare January severe weather outbreak
Video shows a tornado touching down in rural Iowa County on Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG via...
WATCH: Tornado touches down in Iowa County
Severe weather hits Eastern Iowa
January 16th, 2023 Storm Viewer Photos