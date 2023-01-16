Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out

The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now. (Source: Lionsgate Movies via CNN Newsource)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A classic coming-of-age novel written for teens and older children is getting a big screen adaptation this year.

Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” hits theaters on April 28.

The story features 11-year-old Margaret as she is raised by a Christian mother and Jewish father. Because of her parents’ interfaith marriage, Margaret doesn’t have a personal affiliation with either religion.

First published in 1970, the book was notable for exploring the themes of religion with young readers, as well as common coming-of-age concepts like sex and relationships.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara. Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie costar, and the movie’s score will be composed by Hans Zimmer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Aaron Warren
Chickens.
High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

Latest News

The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with 'Blue Monday'
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
Iowa Legislature
School Voucher Bill faces first public scrutiny in Tuesday hearing
The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God?" is out.
Watch the trailer for 'Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret'