Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today, then wintry weather Wednesday into Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While rain showers do break up a bit, look for scattered showers to continue today. Thanks to warm temperatures for this time of year, a few isolated thunderstorms may also pop up where there is enough instability present. Look for highs to push into the 40s north and 50s south. Clouds stick around tomorrow with cooler temperatures, in the 30s. We are watching our next chance for wintry precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain and accumulating snow are possible, through a shift in the track of the low could still change who sees snow and how much. Keep checking back with us for updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.