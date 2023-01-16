Show You Care
Rain and a few storms become likely Sunday night into Monday

Rain picks up tonight into Monday, with some rumbles of thunder possible, too.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next 24 hours or so will be wet, with a good chance for rain and a few storms.

Some scattered showers are possible late on Sunday evening, but expect activity to become widespread by the morning of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Some thunderstorms are possible, too. First, embedded within the initial widespread rain activity. Then, some isolated storms are possible in the afternoon if any part of the viewing area sees some clearing of clouds. Temperatures climb to a midday high of the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Cooler air follows this storm quickly, sending temperatures into the 30s by the start of Tuesday and staying there through the rest of the 9-day.

Another storm arrives later on Wednesday through Thursday. It brings a rain, then snow, chance to the area with accumulations possible. The track and intensity of this storm is still in question, so it’s hard to say exactly which parts of the state will be in line for snow that sticks. Check back for additional updates through the early part of the week for the latest on this potential winter storm.

