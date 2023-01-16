Show You Care
Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range

Dante Yance is charged in connection with a shooting on the Ped Mall on January 14, 2023.
Dante Yance is charged in connection with a shooting on the Ped Mall on January 14, 2023.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range.

Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The criminal complaint says Yance fired several shots at an individual at “point blank range” near the corner of East College and Clinton Streets. Police say witnesses identified Yance who later admitted to the shooting. Police say they found a stolen handgun ditched in a dumpster behind Brothers on the Ped Mall, near the shooting scene.

Police say no one was hurt in the Ped Mall shooting.

