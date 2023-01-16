DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa.

The state is gradually moving toward a flat tax rate everyone will pay by 2026.

This year, Iowa’s top individual income tax rate will drop from eight percent to six percent.

This will give a tax cut to Iowans who make $75,000 a year or more, when they file next year.

By 2026, the top tax rate will fall to 3.9 percent, which will be the rate for all taxpayers.

AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson said retired Iowans are also getting a tax break this year. Retirement incomes like pensions, IRAs, and 401k’s will now be state-tax free.

“We are kind of optimistic that in 2023, older Iowans across the board will have a little bit of cushion in their retirement income that will ease some of the financial strain that we’ve seen over the last year,” Anderson said.

Another change this year, Iowans can no longer deduct federal income tax.

If you have questions about how your tax income may change this year, reach out to your financial planner of the Iowa Department of Revenue.

