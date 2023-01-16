More Wintry Weather Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the area of low pressure moves away, we are left with a few rain/snow showers tonight. The best chance will be across the north. Impacts are expected to be on the low side with some slick conditions where a mix falls. We then focus on a potent system moving from the Plains through the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and accumulating snow are possible in eastern Iowa. Where the heaviest snow falls and how much will be significantly affected by the track of the storm. Stay up to date with the latest forecast. Have a great night.

