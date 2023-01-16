Monticello intruder had history at home, faced allegation of domestic abuse

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The intruder police say was shot and killed last week inside a Monticello home had previously lived in the home with a longtime girlfriend who had recently accused him of domestic abuse in court filings.

In a release on Friday, Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith revealed that just before 2:00 am on Wednesday, 30-year-old Pattrick O’Brine had broken into a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street. Once inside, a resident with a gun shot and killed O’Brine, the resident and his 10-year-old son were both inside and unharmed. Despite TV9 calling and requesting information on Thursday morning, Smith’s release did not explain why it took more than 48 hours to alert the public to a shooting death. Chief Smith said the investigation is ongoing and did not state whether or not the person who shot O’Brine would face criminal charges.

TV9 was able to find court documents showing O’Brine reported living at the address where the shooting happened as recently as May 2022. In a separate court filing in September 2022, O’Brine claims he had a relationship with the woman listed as the owner of the home on Sycamore Street. That filing was seeking joint custody of the two children they had conceived during their relationship, though the two were never married.

In October 2022, the woman O’Brine claimed as the mother of his two children filed for a protective order against O’Brine citing domestic abuse allegations, though the specifics of the claims were sealed by a judge. Court records show no criminal charges against O’Brine for domestic abuse. Those same court records indicate the woman has since moved to a new address, though property records still list her as the deed holder on Sycamore Street.

KCRG-TV9 is not naming the woman, per our policy not to identify potential victims of domestic abuse.

KCRG-TV9 is not naming the man police say shot O’Brine as he is not facing any criminal charges at this time. Despite rumors, KCRG-TV9 has no evidence that the shooter is employed by any law enforcement agency.

