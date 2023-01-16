Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR

A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message.

Stan Goldstein, of Potomac, Maryland, said he was very lucky to be back in Iowa City to watch his beloved Terrapins.

A year ago, Goldstein suffered cardiac arrest right before halftime. He credits a doctor and EMTs, using CPR and an AED, with saving his life.

“They came across the court and recognized I lacked a pulse and wasn’t breathing, and they started CPR within 45 seconds,” Goldstein said. I am a very lucky guy. It is all about time and place, and I was at the right time, at the right place.”

On Saturday night, Goldstein treated the EMT crew to dinner. On Sunday, he was back at Carver Hawkeye Arena to publicly thank and honor the EMTs and doctor who saved his life.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
Chickens.
High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

Latest News

Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
Burlington now has a new ice rink, but it won't melt anytime soon, no matter what the...
Burlington opens unique synthetic ice rink
Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care.
Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care
A sleep study shows what benefits you can get from sharing your bed with your pet.
Sleep study shows benefits of sharing bed with your pet
Across Iowa, communities are holding events Monday to honor the life and legacy of Martin...
Communities in Iowa hold events to honor life and legacy of MLK