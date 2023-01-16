Show You Care
Report: Film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in Berlin.(AP Photo/Werner Kreusch, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Gina Lollobrigida, who for decades embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies, has died in Rome.

Italian news agency Lapresse reported Lollobrigida’s death on Monday, quoting Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani. Lollobrigida was an honorary citizen of a Tuscan town.

In September, the 95-year-old film legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.

