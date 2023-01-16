Show You Care
Church, community groups hold celebration of Dr. King

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, New Creations International Church held a celebration in Cedar Rapids honoring his legacy.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, New Creations International Church held a celebration in Cedar Rapids honoring the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

The celebration featured guest speakers talking about King’s work, life, and the civil rights movement.

It also highlighted groups fighting for racial equity & social justice in Eastern Iowa, including the Advocates for Social Justice, Cedar Rapids Branch of the NAACP, Marion Alliance for Racial Equity, and Johnson County Interfaith Coalition.

Their message was to keep moving forward.

“The growth of Cedar Rapids, where it came from, where we’re at right now, a lot of the things that have changed because of the progressiveness of the work of that Martin Luther King did and also the community activist here in our city,” Anthony Smith, pastor and president of the Johnson County Interfaith Coalition, said.

