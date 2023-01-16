Candlelight vigil held for Devonna Walker in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several eastern Iowa civil rights organizations held a candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker.

Walker was stabbed on the evening of January 2 at the Cambridge Townhomes in northeast Cedar Rapids and later died. This evening, friends, family, and more gathered at the Elevate Life Center in Cedar Rapids.

Organizers said that this vigil helps bring the community together.

Jackie Horton Senior Pastor at Gospel Tabernacle Church

“I think it’s been very healthy for the community, because there are a lot of hurting people, a lot of disturbed people. A lot of people that are looking for understanding, so anytime you find unity in the midst of an environment like that you also find strength.”

They also collected donations for Walker’s family.

