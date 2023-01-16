Show You Care
4 injured after single-vehicle accident in Black Hawk County

A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11: 23 am, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7600 block of N. Canfield for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Police say the driver lost control of their vehicle and crossed the center line, hitting a mile marker sign, telephone box, and utility support cable, before coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver and 3 passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

