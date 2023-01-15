Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sheppard puts up 22, Belmont defeats Northern Iowa 76-72

UNI Logo
UNI Logo(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 22 points in Belmont’s 76-72 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night.

Sheppard was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bruins (13-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Friberg scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 9 from distance), and added six rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Trey Campbell finished with 16 points and two steals for the Panthers (9-9, 5-3). Michael Duax added 12 points for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also had 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Belmont went into the half leading Northern Iowa 44-31. Sheppard scored 12 points in the half. Belmont turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 51-36 lead with 14:55 left in the half. Sheppard scored 10 second-half points in the win.

NEXT UP

Belmont’s next game is Tuesday against Murray State at home, while Northern Iowa hosts Illinois State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Curtis Allen Williams
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that...
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney

Latest News

Led by Bowen Born's 27 points, the Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Southern Illinois...
Northern Iowa defeats Southern Illinois 69-57
UNI Panther sports logo
Anderson, Duax lead Northern Iowa past Valparaiso 69-67
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell takes the court in a game against Illinois State on Saturday,...
Born scores 25, Northern Iowa downs Illinois State 66-60
Cole Henry posts a career-high 15 points as the Panthers win in Chicago over Towson, 83-66.
Born puts up 27 as Northern Iowa takes down Towson 83-66