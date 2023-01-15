Police investigate reports of gunshots on Iowa City’s south side

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are looking into an incident on the south side of Iowa City on Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:40 p.m., Iowa City Police were sent to a report of gunshots in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street. Officers did not locate any evidence that gunshots had been fired.

Police believe there is no connection to an incident involving shots being fired in downtown Iowa City earlier in the day.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

