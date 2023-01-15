Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren

Aaron Warren, 18.
Aaron Warren, 18.(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Officials do not know if he was traveling anywhere specific.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa State Patrol
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

Latest News

Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 29
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 29
paint brushes generic
Carpaccio the artist, not the appetizer, now getting his due
More roundabouts planned for Cedar Rapids
After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong
After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong