Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Officials do not know if he was traveling anywhere specific.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department. In an emergency, call 911.

