Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mother, 3 children killed in Indiana house fire

A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.
A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.(wpta)
By Emilia Miles and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children, according to Indiana State Police.

Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. Saturday on reports of a house fire in Fremont. According to officials, four nearby fire departments arrived on the scene at 5:09 a.m. to help assist.

Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home, WPTA reports.

Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital, where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where she also died.

Officials say the four victims were believed to be in a single bedroom.

The Steuben County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of the four victims but will not release any information until the extended family is notified.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire. Preliminarily, the fire appears to have started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied at the time.

The investigation will take time to complete, and that information may not be readily available for some time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Curtis Allen Williams
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney

Latest News

Chickens.
High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa
Dubuque anti-human-trafficking group.
Human trafficking group wants to add new voices to help spread message
“I just caught it and threw it up there,” Sandfort breaks shooting slump and couldn’t miss
“I just caught it and threw it up there,” Sandfort breaks shooting slump and couldn’t miss
Chickens.
Rising prices, costs surround eggs