Ice Fest helps bring people to The National Mississippi River Museum and learn

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium hosted the first day of its annual Ice Fest today.

People could enjoy a wide array of winter activities such as ice fishing and snow sculptures.

Kids could also try some cross country skiing and sledding.

Organizers say this event helps bring people to the museum and allows them to learn more about the river and its wildlife.

Antonio Pirillo the Events and Banquets Specialist at the The National Mississippi River Museum.

“So the activities themselves that you mentioned like ice fishing and sledding those themselves don’t help as much with conservation efforts but what does is bring people into the museum and we have educators showing off live animals and just letting everybody see everything.”

The festival will continue January 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

