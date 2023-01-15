Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 29

Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 29
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 29(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 29, according to the regional governor. Emergency crews that worked through the frigid night scrambled on Sunday to pull survivors from the rubble of the wrecked multi-story building.

The deaths reported there were the most civilians killed in one place since a Sept. 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. Russia also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, ending a two-week lull in the widespread airstrikes it has launched since October. Russia on Sunday acknowledged the missile strikes but didn’t mention the Dnipro apartment building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa State Patrol
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

Latest News

A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory...
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 25
President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Jan. 11,...
Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister