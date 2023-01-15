Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Carpaccio the artist, not the appetizer, now getting his due

paint brushes generic
paint brushes generic(source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Most people think of “carpaccio” as the thinly sliced raw beef appetizer made famous by Venice’s iconic Harry’s Bar. Few people know that the dish is named for Renaissance painter Vittore Carpaccio because of the intense red hues he favored.

Carpaccio the painter recently has been getting more attention outside his native Venice. The National Gallery in Washington inaugured the first retrospective exhibit of his work outside Italy in November. The show is called “Vittore Carpaccio: Master Storyteller of Renaissance Venice” It will move to Venice’s showcase Palazzo Ducale on March 18.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation
Iowa State Patrol
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
Cullar was sentenced to 240 months imprisonment and must serve a three-year term of supervised...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

Latest News

A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory...
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 25
President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Jan. 11,...
Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 29
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 29
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister