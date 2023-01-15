Breezy but quiet Sunday ahead, rain quickly follows

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will continue to increase in the near future as the first of two storm systems this week approaches.

Highs on Sunday should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s thanks to a little bit of sunshine in the morning, along with decently strong southerly winds. In fact, plan on a breezy afternoon with wind chills about 5 to 10 degrees colder than the thermometer suggests.

Rain becomes possible Sunday night, and likely by Monday across the entire area. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder on Monday, either. Highs will briefly surge into the 40s and 50s, before cooling down into the 30s again by Tuesday.

Another storm arrives late Wednesday through Thursday, bringing a chance of, initially, rain that could change to snow. Depending on the track and intensity of this storm, accumulating snow will be possible on the cold side of its path. We’ll be watching this one closely; for now, just check back with us for updates over the next couple of days to see how the forecast evolves.

After this system, temperatures stay near normal for mid- to late-January for the rest of the 9-day.

