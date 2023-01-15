Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Breezy but quiet Sunday ahead, rain quickly follows

Another quiet day for Sunday before rain becomes likely Sunday night into Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will continue to increase in the near future as the first of two storm systems this week approaches.

Highs on Sunday should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s thanks to a little bit of sunshine in the morning, along with decently strong southerly winds. In fact, plan on a breezy afternoon with wind chills about 5 to 10 degrees colder than the thermometer suggests.

Rain becomes possible Sunday night, and likely by Monday across the entire area. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder on Monday, either. Highs will briefly surge into the 40s and 50s, before cooling down into the 30s again by Tuesday.

Another storm arrives late Wednesday through Thursday, bringing a chance of, initially, rain that could change to snow. Depending on the track and intensity of this storm, accumulating snow will be possible on the cold side of its path. We’ll be watching this one closely; for now, just check back with us for updates over the next couple of days to see how the forecast evolves.

After this system, temperatures stay near normal for mid- to late-January for the rest of the 9-day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Curtis Allen Williams
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that...
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney

Latest News

A fair amount of cloudiness expected on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, January 19
This afternoon will be mild for the middle of January with highs reaching the upper 30s.
A gray, but mild January Saturday
This afternoon will be mild for the middle of January with highs reaching the upper 30s.
A gray, but mild January Saturday