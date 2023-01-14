Show You Care
Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

GRAPHIC WARNING: Russian President Vladimir Putin is making changes. (Source: CNN/Belarusian Defense Ministry/VGTRK/Ria Novosti/Telegram)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.

Kyiv’s city military administration said a telegram post that an unidentified object of infrastructure was hit in the city and emergency services were operating at the site of the strike.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

In a separate Telegram post, Klitschko said fragments of a missile fell on a non-residential area in Holosiivskyi district, on the right bank, and added that no casualties were reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether several facilities in Kyiv were targeted or just the one that was reported hit. The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked with missiles since New Year’s night.

