For Tamin Lipsey, becoming a freshman floor general is a matter of trust

By Jack Lido
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - How many 19-year-olds make behind-the-back passes look as smooth as Tamin Lipsey?

The true freshman says he can make passes like that not just because of skill, but because of trust.

“We’re also connected on the court. It’s like I don’t really have to see (Gabe Kalscheur) to know where they’re going to be. Lipsey said about his pass to Kalscheur during Tuesday night’s win against Texas Tech. “That gives us a huge advantage, so I always know that I’m going to have guys pulling behind when I’m driving in.”

T.J. Otzelberger says he isn’t afraid to insert a true freshman into a lineup and conference full seniors.

“Maybe in some respects they’re a big brother to him on the court,” Otzelberger said. “They respect him as their floor general.”

He says Lipsey leads by example.

“Tamin is so genuine and such a great character young man,” Otzelberger said. “He cares so much about his teammates, and about our program, he cares about those guys playing well.”

“Things tend to go well for those guys.”

The graduate of Ames high school credits his rapid improvement to the guys around him.

“I’ve always been a floor general I think, growing up I was having a ball in my hand and making plays for others,” Lipsey said. “When you have a great group of teammates, and a great group of coaches around you, it makes it so much easier. They trust me even though I’m a freshman, and I trust them, and that’s what makes it all work.”

