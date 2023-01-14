Show You Care
Police: Woman arrested for stabbing Indiana University student in racially-motivated attack

Billie Davis is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old IU student because of her race.
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana University student was hospitalized after police say a woman stabbed her multiple times on a bus near campus because she was Asian.

According to a report from Bloomington police, first responders were dispatched to reports of an assault with injuries at a bus stop at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police reported the 18-year-old unidentified victim told investigators she was standing near the entrance of the bus, waiting to exit it, when a woman confronted her. She said the woman began to strike her in the head repeatedly.

The woman, identified by police as 56-year-old Billie Davis, reportedly then exited the bus and began to get away. However, a witness on the bus tailed Davis on foot and provided responding officers with updated locations of her whereabouts.

Davis was detained and initially charged with battery, according to police.

The victim, who was bleeding following the attack, was transported to the hospital. There, doctors discovered multiple stab wounds on her head.

Police obtained security footage from the bus. According to police, the video showed Davis stabbing the victim multiple times as the victim waited for the doors to open.

They reported there were no prior interactions between Davis and the victim before the attack.

According to WNDU, court documents reported Davis admitted to police that she targeted the student because of her race.

Police said Davis’ charges were amended to attempted murder as well as aggravated battery following further investigation.

The university’s Asian Culture Center released a statement following reports of the attack.

“We are outraged and heartbroken by this unprovoked act of violence,” the center said in part. “But we also worry about the well-being of our community.”

In the statement, the center urged students and community members to speak up against racial violence. They also announced they would create a space for students to share their feelings regarding the attack.

