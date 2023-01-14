One person dead after Cedar County Crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following a Cedar County crash that occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. A 2020 Honda was heading east in the westbound lanes on I-80 close to mile marker 277. A 2014 KW, driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson from Northwood Iowa, was headed west on the westbound lanes when it was hit head on by the Honda. Both cars ended up in the median. The driver of the Honda has died.

The accident is currently under investigation.

