Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One person dead after Cedar County Crash

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following a Cedar County crash that occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. A 2020 Honda was heading east in the westbound lanes on I-80 close to mile marker 277. A 2014 KW, driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson from Northwood Iowa, was headed west on the westbound lanes when it was hit head on by the Honda. Both cars ended up in the median. The driver of the Honda has died.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Curtis Allen Williams
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that...
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney

Latest News

Firearms
Increase in firearms being stolen from vehicles
Firearms
Increase in firearms being stolen from vehicles
Teacher apprenticeship
Teacher apprenticeship program helping grow workforce
Kennedy boys, Waterloo West girls, Marion boys roll in basketball
Kennedy boys, Waterloo West girls, Marion boys roll in basketball