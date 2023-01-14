One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested in downtown Iowa City on Saturday after a report of gunshots, according to officials.

At around 3:56 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a person with a gun near the corner of East College and South Clinton Streets, located on the west end of the downtown Pedestrian Mall. Police arrived and were able to take the alleged shooter into custody. Their name has not been released.

Officials believe that nobody was hurt in the incident. Officers gathered evidence that gunshots had been fired at the scene.

Police noted that their quick response was aided by “timely witness information provided to dispatchers.”

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5275. Witnesses may also contact Iowa City Area Crimestoppers at (319) 358-TIPS or through their website.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.