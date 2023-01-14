No. 2 Iowa tops No. 11 Northwestern 27-9 to remain undefeated

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Spencer Lee pin capped the night off, but the Hawkeyes had already sealed a top-15 dual victory.

No. 1 Lee pinned third-ranked Michael DeAugustino in two minutes and one second.

Real Woods, ranked second in the country, picked up a technical fall over No. 6 Frankie Tal-Sharar.

Abe Assad grabbed a major at 184, while Cobe Siebrecht, Patrick Kennedy, Nelson Brands and Tony Cassioppi all earned decision victories.

