Mild January Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our decrease in cloud cover continues tonight giving us a mostly clear night. As the winds diminish we will see some patchy fog develop. This could create reduced visibility into the morning. Sunshine breaks out as the fog lifts giving us a bright Saturday. Clouds return and a stronger southerly wind on Sunday. Highs respond nicely topping 40 on Sunday. Rainfall remains in the forecast for Monday as highs near 50. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

