Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mild January Weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our decrease in cloud cover continues tonight giving us a mostly clear night. As the winds diminish we will see some patchy fog develop. This could create reduced visibility into the morning. Sunshine breaks out as the fog lifts giving us a bright Saturday. Clouds return and a stronger southerly wind on Sunday. Highs respond nicely topping 40 on Sunday. Rainfall remains in the forecast for Monday as highs near 50. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, January 13
kcrg weather
Quiet and cool Friday, a nice weekend ahead
kcrg weather
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, January 13th, 2023