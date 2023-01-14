MidAmerican announces foundation grants to Iowa organizations, including one Davenport project.

DESMOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The MidAmerican Energy Foundation has released its third and fourth quarter grants for 2022. The foundation awards grants to 21 organizations and projects across MidAmerican Energy Company’s service area, and one Davenport project is among those recipients.

MidAmerican Energy Foundation has awarded Friends of MLK, Inc. (FoMLK), Davenport a $250,000 grant towards the outdoor venue, which will be located at the northeast corner of Fifth and Brady Street, according to a media release from MidAmerican Energy.

MidAmerican officials say the venue will serve as an outdoor venue for Quad Cities residents and visitors to learn and engage in the region’s rich artistic, creative, cultural, and ethnic history.

“MidAmerican is so pleased to have the opportunity to support a project like this that will leave a lasting legacy in a community that we’ve always served proudly and are an active part of,” said Kathryn Kunert, V.P. of economic connections and integration. “Once built, this piece of land will be much more than a downtown Davenport park – it will be a regional park with a purpose. MidAmerican is so pleased to have the opportunity to support a project like this that will leave a lasting legacy in a community that we’ve always served proudly and are an active part of.”

The MidAmerican Energy Foundation is funded by company shareholders, assists nonprofits and communities MidAmerican serves through the company’s corporate citizenship program, called CARES, stated MidAmerican’s media release.

“MidAmerican is more than a reliable partner that provides essential energy services,” Kunert said. “We also partner with the communities we serve by supporting them through our corporate citizenship. That includes corporate giving and thousands of employee volunteer hours each and every year.”

The foundation also pledged $250,000 to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, which recently announced the purchase of the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in western Iowa from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America, according to MidAmerican officials.

MidAmerican officials also provided a list of additional foundation grants that include:

Boys and Girls Club of Central Iowa (Des Moines)

$15,000: Multiple events and projects, including safety enhancements and furnishings.

Bricker Price Block Restoration Corporation (Earlham)

$7,000: Custom window coverings for nonprofit community event venue. Project will help protect the historic building’s second floor from exposure to extreme heat in summer and frigid cold in winter.

City of Aplington Pool Committee

$25,000: 2023 will be the last season for the current pool, which was built in 1976. The committee plans to construct a new community swimming pool starting this fall.

City of Fonda

$5,000: Baseball and softball field bleachers.

City of Odebolt

$10,000: Pool liner project.

City of Shambaugh

$2,500: Project to create a safe and fun park for families, including fall protection materials, playground set, picnic tables and barbeque grills.

Des Moines Metro Opera

$5,000: Annual partnership.

Des Moines Performing Arts

$15,000: Annual support.

Glenwood Fire Department

$8,000: Tablets for ambulances and fire trucks.

Grandview Fire Department

$5,000: Pumper/tanker truck.

Heritage Area Agency on Aging (Cedar Rapids)

$22,000: Addresses senior citizen food insecurity.

Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation: Little Sioux Scout Ranch Purchase

$250,000: The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Iowa Department of Natural Resource have partnered to purchase the Little Sioux Scout Ranch to establish a public 1,776-acre reserve.

Iowa State University - SAE International Student Chapter at ISU

$2,500: The student-led ISU Baja Team designs, build and races an off-road vehicle in the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Collegiate Design Series.

Junior Achievement of the Midlands (Council Bluffs, Sioux City and Treynor)

$5,000: General program support of Junior Achievement that benefits students in these areas.

Long Grove Civic League

$8,700: Project to help the Long Grove Community Center’s basement achieve Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

North Side Community Recreation Center - John R. Grubb YMCA (Des Moines)

$1,000,000 (to be spread over multiple years): Community center with health and wellness facilities, indoor and outdoor recreation facilities and meeting space.

Operation Impact 22 (Des Moines metro area)

$1,000: Sponsorship for Operation Impact Salute to Service Banquet in Altoona to be held on April 29, 2023. The organization focuses on veterans’ mental health and suicide awareness issues.

Oxford Fire Department

$2,500: Safety equipment.

University of Iowa - Iowa Formula SAE Racing Team

$2,500: Sponsorship of the student-led University of Iowa Society of Automotive Engineering’s Iowa Formula SAE Team.

Webster County Conservation

$25,000: Webster County Conservation Board, in partnership with the City of Fort Dodge, seeks to create the River’s Edge Discovery Center to provide a place for learning and discovery, as well as to teach children to be good stewards of nature

For more information about MidAmerican Energy, visit https://www.midamericanenergy.com/home.

