Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (Gray News) - A man in New York who police called a hero for saving others in blizzard conditions is going to the Super Bowl.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills shared a video of Jay Withey receiving Super Bowl tickets from Bills legend Thurman Thomas and his wife Patricia Thomas.

The Thurmans delivered the tickets, along with a hug and a thank you, to Withey on behalf of the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Last month, the Cheektowaga Police Department called Withey a hero for rescuing a group of people who got stuck in their cars during blizzard conditions over the Christmas holiday.

The group of 24 reportedly included seven older people and two dogs that needed shelter during the storm.

Cheektowaga police said Withey had left a note that evening at Pine Hill School after breaking into the school.

Authorities said Withey apologized in the note for the break-in but said he needed to borrow a snowblower to help clear a path to get people inside and out of the deadly blizzard conditions.

Police said Withey shared that he had to break into the school to save everyone and get them shelter, along with food and a bathroom.

Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people caught in blizzard conditions. (Cheektowaga Police Department)

Officers said they were initially alerted about an alarm at the school but couldn’t respond due to the dangerous weather conditions.

Police noted that once they entered the school, they found a freezer still fully stocked with food, and everything that the group used was returned to the same spot it was found.

Police said the group appeared to eat and use equipment just enough for them to survive. Additionally, two dogs were able to take shelter that evening.

Cheektowaga police said they first shared Withey’s rescue story to help identify him and thank him for his actions.

