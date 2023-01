CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 2 Cougars are still undefeated going into the weekend after an 86-55 win over Dubuque Wahlert.

The defending state runner-up Waterloo West girls, ranked third in class 5A, won big on the road 69-56 over Liberty.

The Marion boys defended home court with a 59-48 victory over Mount Vernon.

