Iowa “now hiring” post creates worldwide conversation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a “help wanted” post its owner wrote on Facebook, KCCI’s Zach Tecklenburg reported.

The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:

Must have a dog sitter if you own a dog and want to work. Disregard if you own a cat.

Must like people. Even the ones who would like to buy a beer from us.

Must have access to and understand how to use laundry facilities. Or have a close friend or relative who will wash your uniform for you.

“It was truly satire,” owner Tim Kuhn told KCCI. “We don’t actually use Facebook anymore to hire.”

Kuhn said he simply wanted people to see what employers are facing.

The post has sparked thousands of comments. People either love it or hate it. But Kuhn said he does not regret what he wrote.

“Could I have made it more clear that it was a parody? Sure, absolutely, I get that. And there’s a lot of risk in doing something as provocative as that. Do I regret it? No, it’s an important conversation,” Kuhn said.

He hopes the dialogue will lead to a better understanding between employers and employees.

That conversation will move from online to in person on Saturday, January 28 at 3 p.m. The Hall is hosting a town hall, featuring employment experts to talk about workforce issues.

