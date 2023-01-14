Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Increase in firearms being stolen from vehicles

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the number of guns stolen from vehicles has gone up over the last five years.

Newly released data shows police were called 58 times for weapons being stolen from vehicles.

“I think you’re an idiot for storing it in your car in the first place,” said Trent McAtee, a manager at Tactical Creations in Vinton.

McAtee said people need to do a better job of securing weapons if they leave them in their vehicles.

“I’d like to see them take cases and lock up their guns,” he said.

The increase was nearly quadruple that of 2017 when we previously reported 15 calls for guns being stolen from cars. In a new report, police broke down the quadrants where guns were stolen in the Northwest part of town 6 guns were stolen, 15 guns were stolen in the Northeast and Southeast parts of town, and the Southwest had the most guns stolen from vehicles with 22.

“Leaving them unattended is irresponsible,” said Jerman.

Chief Jerman said it wasn’t often that those guns were recovered, but he said when they were, they were used to commit a crime.

“I would hate to see anyone have a firearm stolen and then used to hurt or kill someone,” he said. “It’s 100% preventable.”

93% of the guns that were stolen were handguns. The Iowa Firearms Coalition also said people putting firearm stickers and decals on their vehicles were often putting a target on themselves.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Curtis Allen Williams
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that...
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney

Latest News

Firearms
Increase in firearms being stolen from vehicles
Teacher apprenticeship
Teacher apprenticeship program helping grow workforce
Kennedy boys, Waterloo West girls, Marion boys roll in basketball
Kennedy boys, Waterloo West girls, Marion boys roll in basketball
No. 2 Iowa tops No. 11 Northwestern 27-9 to remain undefeated
No. 2 Iowa tops No. 11 Northwestern 27-9 to remain undefeated