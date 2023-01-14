A gray, but mild January Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with clouds, temperatures in the teens, and a few areas of light fog. This afternoon will be mild for the middle of January with highs reaching the upper 30s. It will also be a bit windy today with winds up to 20 possible. Overnight, temperatures will be on the warm side, only cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s. More clouds are in Sunday’s forecast along with warmer temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

However, we’ll start the upcoming workweek with showers. A low-pressure system will move into the Midwest from the southwest. We’re only expecting rain with this system. Showers are expected to begin late Sunday night and continue throughout the day on Monday. More chances for precipitation are expected Wednesday through the late parts of the week.

