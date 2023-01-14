Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A gray, but mild January Saturday

A gray, but mild January Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with clouds, temperatures in the teens, and a few areas of light fog. This afternoon will be mild for the middle of January with highs reaching the upper 30s. It will also be a bit windy today with winds up to 20 possible. Overnight, temperatures will be on the warm side, only cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s. More clouds are in Sunday’s forecast along with warmer temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

However, we’ll start the upcoming workweek with showers. A low-pressure system will move into the Midwest from the southwest. We’re only expecting rain with this system. Showers are expected to begin late Sunday night and continue throughout the day on Monday. More chances for precipitation are expected Wednesday through the late parts of the week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home
Curtis Allen Williams
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
Her husband, Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was seeking the Republican nomination in...
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that...
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, January 19
This afternoon will be mild for the middle of January with highs reaching the upper 30s.
A gray, but mild January Saturday
First Alert Forecast
Mild January Weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast