Foods that will help your workout are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares great foods that will help your workout in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Exercise is key to an overall healthy lifestyle. What you eat affects not only your waistline, but it also gives you the fuel you need to head to the gym. Here are five keys for optimal performance:

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates (carbs) are the superstars of exercise nutrition. Whether you’re involved in competitive sports or just bumping up your activity level, carbs give your body the energy it needs to fuel your muscles. Carbohydrates come in a variety of forms; try including, bread, rice, cereal, fruits, dairy, beans, starchy vegetables or oatmeal one to two hours before exercise for peak fuel. Carbohydrates are important after exercise, too. To have the energy to consistently exercise, we need to replenish glycogen (our stored energy) after a sweat session by eating carbohydrates within two hours of exercise.

Protein

To build and repair muscles, you need protein. High quality protein, like those found in dairy, eggs, cottage cheese, lean meats, poultry and fish, help provide your body with essential amino acids—the building blocks for protein and muscle. Aim for at least one lean protein serving at each meal and snack.

Fat

Dietary fat is essential to absorb vitamins A, D, E and K, produce hormones and nerve cells, and maintain healthy skin and hair. It also helps improve taste and satisfaction. Since fat is digested slower than carbohydrates and protein, keep pre-workout snacks lower in fat to avoid any stomach upset.

Vitamins and minerals

Reaching the recommended five to nine daily servings of fruits and vegetables not only gives you fiber for a healthy heart and digestive system, but it also helps you meet your vitamin and mineral needs. Add a fruit or veggie at each meal and snack and you’ll be well on your way to hitting your goals. Having a hard time fitting them all in? Try our salad recipes in the latest issue of Cart-to-Kitchen magazine.

Fluids

Drinking enough water is vital to any exerciser. Water helps regulate body temperature, lubricate joints and transport nutrients. If your fluids are lacking, you may notice fatigue, muscle cramps or dizziness during your workouts. For most people, drinking water is enough to stay hydrated, but if you’re active for more than one hour, a sports drink might be helpful.

In eight ounces, the ideal sports drink contains approximately:

15 grams of carbohydrates

110 mg of sodium

30 mg potassium

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.