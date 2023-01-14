Dubuque Airport sent security plans to TSA less than a month before first Avelo flights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport gave federal regulators less than a month to approve or deny their security plan, which would allow the airport to carry its first commercial flight since September.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) denied the airport’s security plan, resulting in Avelo Airlines canceling or rerouting flights out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Passengers told TV9 they were more frustrated with the airports and the airline’s communications about the problems.

Todd Dalsing, who is the director of the Dubuque Regional Airport, said the airport had to update security because flights from Avelo, with 189 seats, have more than 61 seats. He said he didn’t submit the plans earlier because he assumed TSA would approve the plans after communications with the airline and agency since October.

“I mean any airport can submit for an upgraded program at any time, but there’s a lot of changes to implement to make that happen,” Dalsing said. “If you don’t have service, I guess you wouldn’t do it.”

He said the airport made the first flight on January 11th because it assumed the process to upgrade security would take around 60 days. Jessica Mayle, who is a regional spokesperson for TSA, said the federal agency doesn’t have an expected date of approval at this time.

Jayne Duve and Emily Hannon said their flight to Orlando from Dubuque for a family vacation was canceled and they lost about $2,000 in non-refundable deposits and hotel cancellation fees. Hannon said she was disappointed her flight was canceled, but more frustrated with how the airport and airline communicated with passengers.

“We just didn’t get any follow-up, there was miscommunication and everything,” she said. “The CEO of the airport, you [Duve] had emailed him, had no clue what was going on.”

Duve said she spent around 45 minutes waiting for a customer service agent and then couldn’t get an answer from some representatives. Suzanne Ristau, who said her flight was rerouted to Cedar Rapids said she had a similar experience with Avelo. She said she got the email her flight was rerouted to Cedar Rapids about three days before take-off and got different answers from different customer service agents.

Jim Olson, who is the head of communications for Avelo Airlines, said it communicated with customers on Saturday about its Wednesday flight being canceled, which he said wasn’t Avelo’s fault. He said the airline is fully refunding people’s tickets, sending every customer a $400 check in the mail and a $200 Avelo Travel Fund Credit.

“In addition to receiving an email and SMS text from us last Saturday, our leadership team called every Customer on that flight who had a confirmed reservation,” Olson said. “The feedback we heard from most of our Customers was disappointment about the airport delay, but most were understanding and pleasantly surprised by the steps we were taking.”

