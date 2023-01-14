Show You Care
Clark, Czinano, No. 12 Iowa women light up Penn State 108-67

Caitlin Clark celebrates during the Iowa Hawkeyes' game against Penn State on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Iowa won 108-67.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 27 pointsMonika Czinano added 20 and No. 12 Iowa got off to a red-hot start and never let up, rolling to a 108-67 win over Penn State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (14-4, 6-1) made 15 of 20 shots in the first quarter and shot 54.5% for the game, going 10 of 26 from 3-point range and 26 of 34 from the foul line.

McKenna Warnock added 16 points with 10 rebounds for her 13th career double-double, Sydne Affolter scored a career-high 12 on 5-of-6 shooting and Hannah Stuelke had 11 on 3-of-5 shooting . Clark had 10 of the 26 assists on 36 baskets for her 33rd career double-double.

Shay Ciezki scored 20 points and Leilani Kapinus 16 for Penn State (11-7, 2-5), which finished 3 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 37% overall. The Nittany Lions were also outrebounded 44-31 outscored in the paint 50-24 and beaten on fastbreak points 24-3.

An explosive first quarter had the Hawkeyes up by as many as 24 before the Nittany Lions cut it to 34-15. At one stretch they made 11 straight and had runs of seven, 12, five and eight points. They finished with 13 assists, a school record for a quarter, on 15 baskets. Czinano had 10 points and Clark nine.

Iowa cooled off in the second quarter but still pushed the lead to 57-29 as Clark scored 12 points. The Hawkeyes shot 62% in the first half with five 3 pointers while the Nittany Lions were 1 of 13 behind the arc and shot 38%. The Iowa rebounding margin was 22-11.

Czinano had the first six points of the third quarter and Clark’s 3-pointer at the 5:36 mark had the lead at 40.

Iowa goes to Michigan State on Wednesday while Minnesota visits Penn State.

