Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LIVE: Jury selected in Alexander Jackson trial, opening statements begin

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After three days of jury selection, a jury is in place for the trial of Alexander Jackson. Opening statements are set to begin Friday morning with the trial expected to last nine days.

Alexander Jackson, 22, faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and 19-year-old sister Sabrina in June 2021.

Jury selection began earlier this week.

Since the murders, Jackson maintains that he is not the person who killed his family inside their home on Oak Leaf Court northeast. Prosecutors plan to prove otherwise.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Jackson called police on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021. He reported that he woke up to the sound of gunshots and that he and his father has been shot by an intruder.

The complaint goes on to say Jackson told police he “was shot in the foot during a struggle with a masked man over the rifle.” But police arrived to find “no signs of forced entry or any indication the home had been burglarized.”

Police also said Jackson “admitted his father had recently advised that he needed to find a job or move out.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

Latest News

It may still be winter, but we're already looking forward to the summer and music festivals.
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin talk summer music festivals
An Iowa man was not sentenced to any time in prison after his young daughter accidentally shot...
Ankeny father of toddler who shot herself sentenced to 5 years probation
For the second time, a judge denied a request to move a trial out of Linn County for the man...
Judge denies second change of venue request for man accused of shooting deputy
Teams with the National Weather service will start to survey the damage from several deadly...
National Weather Service investigating more than 34 preliminary tornado reports in southern US