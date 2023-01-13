Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that injured two people in a Sumner/Fredericksburg School District vehicle.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Viking Avenue and 132nd Street.

Deputies investigating the crash said a 2016 Ram truck driven by a 17-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2009 Chevy Suburban owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District.

At least two people were in the Suburban and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Sumner Fire Department. They were then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old driving the truck was not injured in the crash, but was charged with failure to obey a stop sign, violation of a restricted license, and then arrested and charged with operating while under the influence of a controlled substance.

