State Board of Education approves IHSAA football classification changes

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At the start of the next school year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) will consider socioeconomic factors in regards to scheduling and redistricting its football classes.

The IHSAA classification committee passed the amendment with 80 percent of it’s members voting “yes.”

Each school will factor how many kids are enrolled at a school, this is also called their BED enrollment and they will take the percentage of those kids that receive free or reduced lunch and multiply that by forty percent.

That number is then subtracted from their BED enrollment and that will give them their classification number. The IHSAA will then use that number to update redistricting and scheduling during the offseason.

“We appreciate the State Board of Education’s diligence and careful consideration of the proposal our membership has asked us to implement,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “This classification model is an important first step in addressing competitive equity in the sport of football.”

For more information on the IHSAA and the classification process, click the link here.

