Quiet and cool Friday, a nice weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will generally be a repeat of yesterday, though the wind will be a little lighter. Expect highs in the 20s with widespread cloud coverage this morning. This afternoon, breaks in the clouds are possible. These breaks in the clouds, should they develop, may allow for areas of fog during the overnight hours. This weekend continues to look great with highs around 40 tomorrow and mid-40s on Sunday. Look for the next system to bring rain with it on Monday. Early rainfall estimates are in the quarter to half-inch range. Have a great weekend!

