Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quiet and cool Friday, a nice weekend ahead

Plan on a quiet and cool Friday. Our weekend looks great!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will generally be a repeat of yesterday, though the wind will be a little lighter. Expect highs in the 20s with widespread cloud coverage this morning. This afternoon, breaks in the clouds are possible. These breaks in the clouds, should they develop, may allow for areas of fog during the overnight hours. This weekend continues to look great with highs around 40 tomorrow and mid-40s on Sunday. Look for the next system to bring rain with it on Monday. Early rainfall estimates are in the quarter to half-inch range. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

Latest News

kcrg weather
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, January 13th, 2023
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - January 12
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, January 12