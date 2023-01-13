Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man involved in a home break-in in Monticello died after being shot by the person who lives there earlier this week, according to police.

In a press release, the Monticello Police Department said it happened on Wednesday at about 1:48 a.m.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street for an in-progress break-in.

Officers said a 44-year-old man was at home with his 10-year-old son at the time of the break-in. Police also said the man was armed with a firearm, and later shot the intruder after the intruder confronted the man.

The intruder, identified as 30-year-old Pattrick Michael O’Brine, died at the scene.

The resident of the home and his son were uninjured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

Latest News

Dubuque to replace city-owned vehicles with electric vehicles
Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Judge denies second change of venue request for man accused of shooting deputy in Coggon
The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird...
Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted
Alexander Jackson, 20, is accused of killing three of his family members at their home on...
LIVE: Jury selected in Alexander Jackson trial, opening statements begin