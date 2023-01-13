Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Monticello home

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man involved in a home break-in in Monticello died after being shot by the person who lives there earlier this week, according to police.

In a press release, the Monticello Police Department said it happened on Wednesday at about 1:48 a.m.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street for an in-progress break-in.

Officers said a 44-year-old man was at home with his 10-year-old son at the time of the break-in. Police also said the man was armed with a firearm, and later shot the intruder after the intruder confronted the man.

The intruder, identified as 30-year-old Pattrick Michael O’Brine, died at the scene.

The resident of the home and his son were uninjured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.