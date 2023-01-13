Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday

Time is running out to enroll in ACA coverage for 2023.
Time is running out to enroll in ACA coverage for 2023.(Source: Healthcare.gov)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said a record 16 million people have signed up since Nov. 1. More than 3 million of them are new to the exchange this year.

The government said the Affordable Care Act is gaining popularity after federal enhancements reduced the price.

Most people can find plans that cost less than $10 a month.

Some states, like California, Massachusetts, and New York, run their own exchanges that are open until Jan. 31.

Even after open enrollment ends, Americans who lose health care or have very low income can still sign up throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2nd.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
Heidi Liegl
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Semi and car collision in Linn County
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

Latest News

A disability rights advocacy group is suing the state.
Disability Rights Iowa sues state over ‘inadequate mental health resources’
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South
Iowans had their first opportunity to speak directly to lawmakers about Governor Kim Reynolds'...
Iowans pack Statehouse to share thoughts on governor’s school choice bill
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Arrest made as search for missing Oklahoma girl continues